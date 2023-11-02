Over 20,000 injured in Gaza with no access to healthcare: Doctors Without Borders

More than 20,000 injured people are still in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to Israel’s ongoing siege on humanitarian aid, Doctors Without Borders – known by its French initials MSF – said in a statement on Wednesday.

“There are still over 20,000 injured people in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to the siege.”

“Around two million Palestinians are still trapped in Gaza under shelling, including 300 Palestinian MSF staff and their families. Those who wish to leave Gaza must be allowed to do so without further delay. They must also be allowed the right to return,” the statement said.

The first group of wounded Gazans and at least 320 foreign passport holders were allowed to leave the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and cross into Egypt under a deal between Israel, Egypt, and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

All 22 MSF international staff who were previously unable to leave Gaza since October 7 have successfully crossed the Egypt border via the Rafah Crossing, the group said in its statement.

A new team of international staff, including a specialized medical team, is ready to enter Gaza to support the humanitarian and medical response as soon as they are granted permission, the aid group said.

Meanwhile, Palestinian doctors on the ground will “continue to work and provide lifesaving care in hospitals and across the Gaza Strip, while the most basic protections for hospitals and medical personnel are not guaranteed,” the group added.

At least 16 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are currently out of service due to Israeli bombardment on the overcrowded territory, according to Al Arabiya sources. At least 32 health centers out of 52 in the territory have also been forced to shut down.

Israel has relentlessly bombed Gaza, killing at least 8,796 Palestinians – mostly children – since a Hamas incursion into the country on October 7. Israeli officials say Hamas killed 1,400 people and took over 200 captive.

Since then, the Israeli government imposed a “complete siege,” cutting off the territory’s water, food, and electricity supplies and limiting the delivery of much-needed aid.

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza,” the independent medical humanitarian organization said, calling for an immediate ceasefire to “move medical supplies and personnel into Gaza immediately to be able to respond to the desperate needs on the ground.”

“Critically needed humanitarian supplies and staff must be allowed into Gaza where hospitals are overwhelmed and the healthcare system is facing total collapse.”

