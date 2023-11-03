Drone shot down over Harir military base in northern Iraq

An armed drone was shot down on Thursday over Harir military base hosting US forces in northern Iraq, two security sources said.

It was not clear if the foiled attack caused any damages or casualties, said the sources.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

American forces in the Middle East are facing a surge in attacks linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, which began when the militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people.

Israel’s retaliatory bombardment has killed at least 9,061 people, according to the Gaza health ministry -- deaths that have sparked widespread anger across the Middle East.

There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of ISIS, which once held significant territory in both countries but was pushed back by local ground forces backed by international air strikes in a bloody multi-year conflict.

With agencies

Read more:

Israel’s Kiryat Shmona hit by Hamas rockets fired from Lebanon

Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches drone attacks on Israeli army positions, Israel reacts

Yemen’s Houthis target Israel with large batch of drones