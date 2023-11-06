EU chief says increasing its humanitarian aid for Gaza by $27 mln
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU is increasing its humanitarian aid for Gaza by 25 million euros ($27 million).
“By doing so the European Union will spend a total of 100 million euros in humanitarian aid for the civilians in Gaza,” von der Leyen told EU diplomats in Brussels.
Von der Leyen said flows of aid into Gaza from Egypt “remain too small” and the EU was working on setting up other possible routes including deliveries via sea from Cyprus.
Von der Leyen, a staunch supporter of Israel, said it was essential the country “strives to avoid civilian casualties” in its operation in Gaza.
“Hamas is clearly using innocent Palestinians and hostages as human shields -- it is horrific and it is pure evil,” she said.
“Our hearts bleed at the images of small children pulled out from under the rubble.”
Von der Leyen told diplomats that even as conflict rages, there needs to be a “perspective” for a two-state solution.
She insisted a prerequisite once the fighting stops is that “Gaza can be no safe haven for terrorists” and Hamas will no longer be in charge of the territory.
“Different ideas are being discussed on how this can be ensured, including an international peace force under UN mandate,” she said.
Israeli forces pushed on with intense strikes targeting Palestinian militants in Gaza on Monday as the war neared one month’s duration and the Hamas-run health ministry’s death toll approached 10,000 inside the besieged territory.
Determined to destroy Hamas whose October 7 attack left 1,400 dead in Israel and saw over 240 hostages taken, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up despite mounting inter-national calls for a ceasefire.
