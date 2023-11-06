Iran’s foreign minister says US told Tehran it wants ceasefire in Gaza

Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday that the US had recently conveyed a message to Tehran expressing a desire for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Over the past three days, we received a message from the Americans that they are looking for a ceasefire ... but in practice they have only supported mass killing and genocide in Gaza,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told state TV.

Gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed across Gaza’s border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking over 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory saying more than 10,000 people have been killed, also mainly civilians.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday accused the US of “encouraging” Israel to kill and carry out “cruel acts” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“The aid from the United States to the Zionist regime (Israel) is encouraging them to kill and commit cruel acts of neglect against the Palestinian people,” Raisi said at a joint news conference in Tehran with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

“We believe that the bombings must stop as soon as possible, that a ceasefire must be declared immediately and that aid be provided to the oppressed and proud people of Gaza,” Raisi said.

Iran financially and militarily backs Hamas but insists it had no involvement in the Palestinian group’s October 7 attacks on Israel, the worst in the country’s 75-year history.

