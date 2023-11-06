Israel’s military says it’s striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israel’s military said on Monday it was striking targets belonging to the Shia militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, and that details would follow.

The military’s statement came after a barrage of rockets from Lebanon at cities in northern Israel, not far from the Lebanese border.

Few hours prior, Hamas militants fired 16 rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel, the Palestinian group’s armed wing announced, saying they targeted areas south of the Israeli coastal city of Haifa.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said the strikes came “in response to the occupation’s (Israel’s) massacres and its aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas, which is allied with Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shia group Hezbollah, has a number of fighters in south Lebanon and has previously claimed attacks on Israel from there.

Tensions have run high at the border between Israel and Lebanon -- which remain technically at war -- since the October 7 attack, with Hezbollah and Israel regularly exchanging attacks.

