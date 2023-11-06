Israel says poised to tackle underground Hamas targets in Gaza

Israeli forces are poised to attack Hamas fighters in their underground tunnels and bunkers in the northern Gaza Strip after having isolated the area with troops and tanks, a military spokesperson said on Monday.

“Now we are going to start closing in on them,” Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters. “When I say ‘Closing in on them’, it’s also above-ground, and also it’s going to be underground.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli fighter jets struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza and troops seized a militant compound in the past 24 hours, Israel’s military said on Monday, in attacks the enclave’s health authorities said killed dozens of people.

A Reuters journalist in the Gaza Strip described the overnight bombardment from the air, ground and sea as one of the most intense since Israel launched its offensive in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on southern Israel a month ago.

Health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza said more than 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the war since Hamas killed 1,400 people and seized more than 240 hostages on October 7.

With Reuters

Read more:

South Africa to recall all its diplomats from Israel over Gaza war