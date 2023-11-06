Israeli strike on Gaza hospital building kills one, injures several others: Ministry

The health ministry in the Gaza strip said on Monday an Israeli air strike hit a building in the Al Shifa hospital complex, killing one Palestinian, but Israel denied it attacked the hospital.

Gaza’s health ministry spokesman said 170 patients and hundreds of displaced Palestinians were in the hospital building at the time. He said several Palestinians were wounded in the strike.

But an Israeli military spokesperson, when asked about the claim, said, “There was no IDF (Israel Defense Forces) strike on the Shifa hospital.”

Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa radio said on Monday that Israeli forces had targeted a solar panel system at a building in the al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City.

Chief IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, asked about those reports during a briefing with reporters, said: “We didn’t attack, to the best of my knowledge, solar panels in the Shifa hospital.”

UN agency leaders saying “enough is enough” demanded a humanitarian ceasefire on Monday nearly a month into Gaza’s war, as health authorities in the enclave said the death toll from Israeli strikes now exceeded 10,000.

Israel has rebuffed mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, saying hostages taken by Hamas militants during their rampage in southern Israel on October 7 should be released first.

“An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable,” the UN chiefs said in a joint statement.

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now.”

The 18 signatories include the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.

The reported number of fatalities in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7 has now surpassed 10,000, with the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave saying at least 10,022 Palestinians were killed including 4,104 children.

A Reuters journalist in Gaza said an overnight bombardment by air, ground and sea was one of the most intense since Israel began its offensive following the October 7 attack in which Hamas killed 1,400 people and seized more than 240 hostages.

