The premises of an airfield used by Iraqi Kurdish forces is pictured in Arbat, near Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdistan, after three members of a Kurdish anti-terrorist unit were killed in a drone strike that hit the airfield. (AFP)
Two killed in Turkish drone strike on PKK members in north Iraq

Reuters
A Turkish drone strike on Monday killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Iraqi Kurdish town of Ranya, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said.

Two PKK fighters were also wounded in the attack, the counter-terrorism statement said.

The drone strike targeted a group of PKK fighters in the town of Ranya, 130 km (80 miles) northeast of the city of Sulaimaniya in Iraqi Kurdistan, said Kurdish security sources.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in Iraqi territory. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

