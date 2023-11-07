Armed drones shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq where US forces are based

Three armed drones were shot down on Tuesday in two separate attacks over Erbil airport in northern Iraq where US forces and other international forces are stationed, Iraqi Kurdistan’s counter-terrorism service said in a statement.



The attacks are the latest in a series on US troops in Iraq and Syria as tensions soar in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war.



A group called the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” said it targeted Harir military base, which is about 70 kilometers northeast of Erbil airport.



The defense system at a military base near the airport successfully defended against the drones, the statement said.

There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, a US Defense Department official said.



Coalition forces have been attacked at least 38 times since October 17, most of these attacks failed to reach their targets, thanks to our robust defenses, the US official added.



Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani has pledged to pursue those responsible for recent attacks on three military bases in Iraq hosting international coalition advisers, including Ain al-Asad in western Iraq, a military base near Baghdad’s international airport and Harir in Erbil.

