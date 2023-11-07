Hamas official says evacuating Gaza hospitals is not possible

The head of the Hamas-run government media office, Salama Maarouf, told Al Arabiya on Tuesday it was not possible to evacuate patients from hospitals in Gaza.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al Arabiya reported that Israel asked al-Rantisi pediatric hospital to evacuate.

“Where do we evacuate 70 ill children to?” Maarouf said.

He also said that Israeli strikes have targeted all services in the strip and hit educational facilities, schools, universities, mosques and churches, adding that 56 mosques “were completely destroyed.”

Israel has pounded Gaza since October 7 with strikes, killing more than 10,328 people, around 40 percent of them children, according to tallies by health officials there.

According to relevant United Nations data, 14 of the 35 hospitals in the entire strip have been closed, and 51 of the 72 clinics have been closed since the outbreak of the conflict.

While Israel’s military operation is focused on the northern half of Gaza, the south has also come under attack.

Palestinian health officials said at least 23 people were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes early on Tuesday in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.

According to Maarouf, 1,021 of those killed in the south were people who had fled from the north of the strip.



“[Around] 1.5 million people have been displaced as a result of Israeli strikes – that is 70 percent of Gaza’s residents,” he added.



