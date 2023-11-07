IDF chief says Israeli military can reach ‘anywhere in the Middle East’

The IDF was striking Palestinian militant group Hamas hard in Gaza but was also prepared to act on any other front, when necessary, as the Israeli military can reach “anywhere in the Middle East”, said IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant general Herzi Halevi.

“We have been at war for a month now, we are inflicting severe damage to Hamas, damaging the leadership of Hamas, targeting the commanders, targeting the terrorists, destroying Hamas' infrastructure in Gaza, and we are also constantly ready for other areas,” Halevi said according to an IDF statement.

He added: “This unit [the F-35 ‘Adir’ fighter jet squadron] knows how to reach anywhere in the Middle East. I happened to see now in the 140th Squadron air support of an Adir (F-35) jet to the forces who were 200 meters away.”

Halevi stated: “We haven't done this before, with very heavy armament, very good communication between what the force needs and what the jet knows to provide, and this connection of air and ground together, we always knew it was strong, we see that it is much stronger than we thought.”

Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant confirmed further operational plans in the Gaza Strip and its northern area. “I have just approved additional plans for IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip. The military’s actions in the last few days have been very impressive. The combination of Air Force units and the ground forces is making the Gaza Strip shake,” he said, as cited by Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel's biggest selling newspaper.

“These efforts led to extraordinary achievements, to the elimination of Hamas terrorists and their field commanders. In the past day, the military eliminated Hamas’ battalion and company commanders, some of whom had been replaced only two days ago, and taken out as well. The IDF's war machine is working at full force,” Gallant added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it has struck more than 2,500 targets by land, air, and navy forces, since the beginning of the ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel said the Hamas attacks on October 7 killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and the militia took more than 240 hostages in one of the deadliest attacks in Israel’s history. Immediately afterwards, Israel commenced air campaigns on Gaza and launched the recent ground offensive which has resulted in the deaths of more than 10,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

