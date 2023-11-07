Ministry: At least 10,328, including 4,237 children, killed in Israel strikes on Gaza
At least 10,328 Palestinians, including 4,237 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Tuesday.
War began on October 7 when Hamas fighters burst across the fence surrounding Gaza and killed 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, and abducted more than 200, according to Israeli tallies.
While Israel’s military operation is focused on the northern half of Gaza, the south has also come under attack. Palestinian health officials said at least 23 people were killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes early on Tuesday in the southern Gaza cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.
On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged an immediate ceasefire, as he warned that the bombarded Gaza Strip was becoming a “graveyard for children.”
