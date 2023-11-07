Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organization said.

Advertisement

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying “lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire.”

The group did not identify the source of the fire.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After the incident, the convoy altered its route and reached Al Shifa hospital where it delivered the medical supplies, ICRC said. The ICRC convoy then accompanied six ambulances with critically wounded patients to the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt, the group said.

“These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work,” said William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza. “Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.”

ICRC, a neutral organization based in Geneva, has escorted patients and transported freed hostages out of Gaza.

Read more:

Dead children in Gaza war is world’s ‘moral failing’: Red Cross

‘Some progress’ in talks on letting fuel into Gaza, UN aid chief says

Germany releases aid for Palestinians, gives extra 20 million euros