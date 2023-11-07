Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) transporting humanitarian aid for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh drive towards the Armenia-Azerbaijan border along a road near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 23, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) transporting humanitarian aid for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh drive towards the Armenia-Azerbaijan border along a road near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 23, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organization said.

Advertisement

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying “lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire.”

The group did not identify the source of the fire.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After the incident, the convoy altered its route and reached Al Shifa hospital where it delivered the medical supplies, ICRC said. The ICRC convoy then accompanied six ambulances with critically wounded patients to the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt, the group said.

“These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work,” said William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza. “Ensuring that vital aid can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.”

ICRC, a neutral organization based in Geneva, has escorted patients and transported freed hostages out of Gaza.

Read more:

Dead children in Gaza war is world’s ‘moral failing’: Red Cross

‘Some progress’ in talks on letting fuel into Gaza, UN aid chief says

Germany releases aid for Palestinians, gives extra 20 million euros

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size