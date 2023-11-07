Twenty missiles launched from southern Lebanon toward Israel

Twenty missiles were launched from southern Lebanon toward Jalil and Israel-occupied Golan Heights, Al Arabiya reported Tuesday.

A Hezbollah lawmaker said on Tuesday that the Lebanese militant group would respond “double” to any Israeli attacks on civilians after a strike that killed three children and their grandmother in south Lebanon.

The remarks reflect the volatile situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border, where deadly clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters are fueling fears of a wider regional war while Israel invades the Gaza Strip.

“The resistance will respond double to any aggression that targets civilians,” Ali Fayyad said at the funeral of the four Lebanese killed in the south on Sunday.

“It hasn’t yet shown all its weight,” he said, referring to the Iran-backed group. He did not elaborate.

Lebanese authorities said an Israeli strike hit the car the family was traveling in on Sunday. Israel’s military said its troops engaged a vehicle in Lebanon which was “identified as a suspected transport for terrorists” and it was looking into reports there were civilians inside.

