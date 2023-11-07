Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated in Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP)
A Palestinian child wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is treated in Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al Balah on October 31, 2023. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

WHO: Some doctors in Gaza performing operations without anesthesia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that over 16 health care workers had died on duty in Gaza and called for a lifting of restrictions on medical aid, saying some doctors were performing operations, including amputations, without anesthesia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Over 160 of the healthcare workers have died on duty while taking care of those injured and diseased. These are the people keeping the health system going through the dedication they have somehow found a way to keep some level of service going,” Christian Lindmeier told a press briefing, without citing the source of information.

Read more:

Advertisement

Israel launches new round of air strikes on besieged Gaza Strip

Singapore warns against public display on Hamas-Israel war, with fines and jail time

Romania hopes over a 100 citizens can leave the besieged Gaza Strip

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size