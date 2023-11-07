WHO: Some doctors in Gaza performing operations without anesthesia

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that over 16 health care workers had died on duty in Gaza and called for a lifting of restrictions on medical aid, saying some doctors were performing operations, including amputations, without anesthesia.



“Over 160 of the healthcare workers have died on duty while taking care of those injured and diseased. These are the people keeping the health system going through the dedication they have somehow found a way to keep some level of service going,” Christian Lindmeier told a press briefing, without citing the source of information.



