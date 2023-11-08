Doctors Without Borders say staff member killed in Gaza bombing

An employee of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has been killed in Gaza along with several family members, the group said Tuesday.

Mohammed Al Ahel, a laboratory technician, was killed in his home in the Shati refugee camp when the area was bombed and his building collapsed, MSF said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Today, Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) is mourning the loss of one of our team members in Gaza, Mohammed Al Ahel, who was killed along with several members of his family on November 6,” the medical charity said.

“It is clear that no place in Gaza is safe from brutal and indiscriminate bombing,” it said.

“Our repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire have gone unanswered, but we insist that it is the only way to prevent more senseless deaths across Gaza and allow adequate humanitarian aid into the Strip,” the charity said.

Claire Magone, General Director of MSF France, told reporters on Tuesday that Gaza’s people had been “bled dry” and rescue workers are “practically powerless”.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing figures from the Hamas-run ministry of health, 192 health workers have been killed since the start of the war.

Citing the World Health Organization, OCHA said 16 health workers were killed while on duty.

Gaza has been under Israeli bombardment since Hamas carried out an attack of unprecedented scale on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza says the war has killed more than 10,300 people, many of them children, in the Palestinian territory.

Read more:

Over 20,000 injured in Gaza with no access to healthcare: Doctors Without Borders

Israel hunts Hamas in tunnels after encircling Gaza City

G7 seeks common line on Gaza, signal to Russia that no let-up in support for Ukraine