Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become ‘danger to Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “destroyed emotionally” following the October 7 security failure and is now miscalculating by preparing to take overall control of Gaza’s security for an “indefinite period,” according to former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert.

“[Netanyahu] has shrunk. He’s destroyed emotionally, that’s for sure,” Olmert told Politico, adding the prime minister has now become a danger to Israel.

Olmert emphasized Israel’s priority should be to negotiate an endgame with the international community involving a return to talks on the creation of a Palestinian state.

The former Israeli leader warned against Israel assuming full security oversight over Gaza.

Netanyahu said on Monday his country will manage Gaza’s security long after the end of its war with Hamas.

Asked in an interview who should govern Gaza after the war, Netanyahu said that he believed Israel would take responsibility for security for an “indefinite period.”

Olmert argued against Netanyahu’s stance.

He said: “It’s not in Israel’s interests to oversee the security of Gaza.”

“It is in our interests to be able to defend ourselves in a different way than we did before the October 7 attack. But to control Gaza again? No.”

In the interview with Politico, Olmert also warned that the patience of Israel’s allies — the US and Europe — may be wearing thin after Netanyahu and his cabinet’s failure in outlining a practical plan for governing Gaza after defeating Hamas.

“There is a lot that we can do, but we can’t do everything that we desire,” he was quoted as saying.

Olmert led Israel from 2006 to 2009 as a leader from the liberal Kadima party.

Netanyahu’s approval ratings dip

Only 27 percent of Israelis believe that Netanyahu is the right person to run the government, according to results of a new poll released on Friday.

The poll was undertaken by the Lazar Research Institute for Israeli daily Maariv. It showed a steep collapse in the popularity of Netanyahu’s Likud party with a prominent rise for the National Unity Party.

The data found that 49 percent of Israelis believe that Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, is the alternative leader to replace Netanyahu and lead the country.

The numbers came in the wake of the Hamas surprise attack on Israel which killed 1,400 Israeli and saw more than 200 taken hostage, according to Israel.

More than 10,300 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, including more than 4,200 children, the Palestinians health ministry said.

