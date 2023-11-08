Gaza’s Al Quds hospital might run out of fuel on Wednesday: Palestinian Red Crescent

Gaza’s Al Quds hospital is facing an acute shortage of fuel and is expected to run out of fuel on Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent posted on its account on social media platform X.



“Today, PRCS Al Quds hospital curtailed most operations in an attempt to ration fuel use and ensure a minimum level of services over the coming few days,” the humanitarian organization added.



Healthcare services in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated to a critical level, with a severe shortage of medical supplies, medicines and lack of food and drinking water for the patients and medical staff, the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Tuesday.

More than 16 out of the 35 hospitals in Gaza are out of service and 51 of 72 primary healthcare clinics in the besieged enclave have shut down completely.

Israel has been relentlessly bombing the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 attack that killed 1,400 Israelis and saw more than 200 others taken as hostages by the militant group.

Since then, Israel has killed more than 10,569 Palestinians, with more than half of them being women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

With Reuters

