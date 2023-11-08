Hamas accuses UN agency of being complicit in ‘forced displacement’ of Gazans

Hamas on Wednesday accused the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees of “colluding” with Israel in the “forced displacement” of residents of Gaza.

“UNRWA and its officials bear responsibility for this humanitarian catastrophe, in particular the residents of the Gaza (City) area and north of it” who are following instructions to flee, said Salama Maruf, head of the media bureau of Gaza rulers Hamas.

The invading Israeli military has told Palestinians in the north to move south as it battles Hamas militants in Gaza City.

An UNRWA spokeswoman did not immediately respond when contacted by AFP about the Hamas accusation.

The UN previously said 1.5 million of the 2.4 million people living in the densely populated coastal territory have been displaced by the war which started on October 7.

Fighting began after Hamas militants spilled into southern Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday the war has killed more than 10,500 people, also mostly civilians.

