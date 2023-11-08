IDF says struck 14,000 Hamas targets but ‘long journey ahead’; there is no ceasefire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it delivered strikes on more than 14,000 “terror targets” in Gaza in the month since it launched the military operation against Palestinian militant group Hamas, adding that there is still a “long journey ahead” and stressing that “there is no ceasefire”.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said: “So far, this month, we’ve attacked over 14,000 terror targets. We have killed many Hamas commanders, of various ranks. We have destroyed over 100 tunnel openings leading to terror tunnels, over 4,000 weapons, many of which were hidden in mosques, kindergartens and residential buildings - testifying to the cynical use of civilians as human shields by Hamas.”

Hagari added: “We have successes, but there is still a long journey ahead. Hamas terrorists are telling themselves there will be a ceasefire. There is no ceasefire. We continue moving forward. We are focused on our offensive in Gaza.”

“The IDF is highly prepared and is ready to strike hard on any front in any area, against any threat, when needed,” the spokesman said according to an IDF statement.

Israel had said the Hamas attacks on October 7 killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians, and the militia took more than 240 hostages in one of the deadliest attacks in Israel’s history. Immediately afterwards, Israel commenced air campaigns on Gaza and launched the recent ground offensive which has resulted in the deaths of more than 10,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The IDF said it's currently focused on dismantling Hamas and returning the hostages. “The strength of the IAF, the navy, the precise intelligence of the military intelligence, and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), alongside the infantry, who are in a ground operation deep inside Gaza City, are together, placing heavy pressure on Hamas,” Hagari said.

