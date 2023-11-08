Israeli airstrike at house near hospital in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp kills 19

At least 19 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house near a hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the Palestinian interior ministry said.

There was no immediate Israeli comment or details from the scene of the reported attack, which if confirmed would be the third on Gaza’s largest refugee camp in a week as the war between the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers and Israel entered its second month.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israeli airstrikes devastated parts of Jabalia on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, flattening multi-story dwellings in a densely populated area of Hamas-ruled Gaza’s urban heartland, and Palestinian authorities said at least 195 civilians were killed.

Israel said its air attacks on Jabalia last week killed two Hamas commanders and a number of militants while targeting operational tunnels dug beneath civilian districts.

The air strikes on Jabalia, within Gaza City encircled by Israeli armored forces, have heightened international alarm at the soaring humanitarian toll of Israel’s onslaught into the densely populated coastal enclave.

Israel has blamed Hamas for civilian deaths in Gaza, saying that it is using Gazans as human shields and hiding arms and operations centers in residential areas.

With Reuters

Read more:

UN chief says Gaza deaths show something wrong with Israel operation

Three generations of Gaza family killed in Israeli airstrike

UN rights chief says war crimes committed by both parties in Israel-Hamas conflict