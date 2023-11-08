Theme
A woman reacts as people gather at the site of al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight blast there. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Ministry: At least 10,569, including 4,324 children, killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

Reuters
The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said the death toll from the war there reached 10,569 on Wednesday, as fighting in the Palestinian territory enters its second month.

The ministry said there were 4,324 children among the dead and 2,823 women, with more than 26,000 more wounded since war broke out on October 7.

