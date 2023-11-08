Official: Israel has no intention of reoccupying Gaza or controlling it for long time

Israel has no intention of reoccupying the Gaza Strip or controlling it for “a long time,” a senior Israeli official said as Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas militants in the coastal enclave.



“We assess that our current operations are effective and successful, and we’ll continue to push,” the Israeli official told reporters in Washington late on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It’s not unlimited or forever.”



Israel has so far been vague about its long-term plans if it achieves its stated goal of vanquishing Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday Israel would seek security responsibility for Gaza for an indefinite period after the war.



