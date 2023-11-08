Theme
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, are seen on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, are seen on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Over 80 humanitarian trucks entered Gaza in past 24 hours: White House

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
The White House said more than 80 humanitarian trucks have entered Gaza in the past 24 hours and roughly 500 to 600 Americans have yet to get out of the Palestinian enclave.

“We know we had 400 or so out so far, that leaves a population of about five to 600 left when you count family members in there,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Gaza services are close to “breaking point” without fuel supplies, UN humanitarian office (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke said on Tuesday, adding that none of the aid trucks that had reached the enclave so far were carrying fuel.

Thousands of Palestinian civilians trudged in a procession out of the north of Gaza on Wednesday seeking refuge from Israeli air strikes and fierce ground fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

“We saw today how 50,000 Gazans moved from northern Gaza to southern Gaza,” said Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari. “They’re leaving because they understand that Hamas lost control in the north, and in the south it’s safer.”

With agencies.

Read more:

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City

