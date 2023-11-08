Palestinian Authority refuses tax revenues from Israel after it cuts Gaza funds

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has refused to receive tax revenue that Israel collects on its behalf, after the country set conditions for non-payment to the Gaza Strip.

“The Palestinian leadership refuses to receive the clearance revenues after Israel’s piracy of hundreds of millions of shekels and setting conditions for non-payment to the Gaza Strip,” PA official Hussein al-Sheikh said on X.

“The unity of the land and the people is a non-negotiable Palestinian decision, and the aspects of spending the Authority’s budget are determined by the Government of Palestine, and we will share a living with our people in the beloved Strip, even if it’s just one dirham.”

Israel collects taxes on behalf of the PA and charges three percent commission for it since the Palestinian authority does not control its borders.

The tax amount makes up for more than 60 percent of the PA’s revenues and 30 percent of its budget in Gaza. Israel has been transferring the revenue after deducting amounts dedicated to families of prisoners and killed Palestinians, as well as other PA debts, according to reports.

The PA on Wednesday accused Israel of piracy and stealing hundreds of millions of shekels, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported citing a PA official.

Israel said last week it would proceed with a tax revenue transfer to the PA in the occupied West Bank but would withhold funds bound for Hamas-ruled Gaza as it continues to fight Hamas in the enclave.

The PA, supported by the West, has limited self-rule in the West Bank but does not administer Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas. The Palestinian Authority is estimated to spend its budget in Gaza on public sector wages, electricity, medicine and social assistance programs.

