Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A demonstrator displays a placard reading 'Stand with Israel' during a rally in support of Israel and the hostages being held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany on November 5, 2023. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
A demonstrator displays a placard reading ‘Stand with Israel’ during a rally in support of Israel and the hostages being held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany on November 5, 2023. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Significant increase in German military export approvals to Israel

AFP, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Germany has approved 10 times more in military gear exports to Israel so far this year, official data showed Wednesday, as Berlin said it was prioritizing requests from the country after Hamas’s deadly attack.

Data up to November 2 this year showed export approvals issued for 303 million euros ($324 million) worth of military equipment to Israel, almost 10 times more than the 32 million euros in authorizations a year ago.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Close to 19 million euros worth of goods fall in the “war weapons” category, while the bulk of around 284 million euros’ worth were in the “other military goods” category, including gear like armored vehicles or radar technology.

“After the terrorist attack of Hamas on Israel, the German government is prioritizing the processing of and decisions on applications for the export of military equipment to Israel,” said a source from the economy ministry.

Since October 7, when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians in their homes, in the streets and at a music festival, German authorities processed 185 purchasing applications for military gear.

For the year to November 2, the authorities approved 218 Israeli requests, the ministry source said, without providing details on how many of the authorizations came post-October 7.

Israel has declared war on Hamas over the October 7 attack, heavily bombarding Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas, before sending in ground troops. More than 10,500 people, mostly civilians have been killed in the war, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Read more:

Germany releases aid for Palestinians, gives extra 20 million euros

Germany announces complete ban on Hamas, pro-Palestinian group Samidoun activities

Germany calls on Israel to protect Palestinians in West Bank

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size