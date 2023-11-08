Theme
Palestinians walk about buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UK seeks pro-peace Palestinian leadership as soon as possible

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A move toward a peace-loving leadership in Palestine is the most desired outcome in the Israel-Hamas conflict, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday, reiterating Britain’s support for a two-state solution.

“In the short term, it is inevitable that Israel, because they have the troops in Gaza, will need to have a security responsibility,” Cleverly said at the G7 summit in Japan.

“But our view is as soon as practicable, a move toward a peace loving Palestinian leadership is the most desired outcome.”

