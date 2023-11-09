Analysis: Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza further risks regional war

Warnings of a regional war, potentially dragging in the US, are being closely followed globally after Hamas carried out the deadliest attack Israel has ever witnessed.

Meanwhile, Western and Arab officials fear an Israeli invasion of Gaza could once again engulf the Middle East in flames. Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets has also angered regional and international policymakers.

Previous rounds of clashes between Palestinian factions and Israel had ended with a return to the status quo of the last few decades. However, officials and analysts say that the October 7 Hamas attack upended any potential for a return to the existing state of affairs.

“The conflict did not start on October 7, 2023,” said the Director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, Maha Yahya, referring to the date of the Hamas attack on Israel. She pointed to Gaza being under Israeli siege for almost 20 years, culminating in the uptick of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza following the formation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s current government in Israel – the most extreme in the country’s history.

Palestinians have seen their hopes for an independent state slowly fade over recent years, leading to multiple rounds of violence between various Palestinian factions – some backed by Iran – and Israeli forces.

Expanded settlements, occupied Palestinian territories, and no hope of a bright future for young Palestinians have also led to an increase in violence against Israelis.

“But the sense of a need to turn the table upside down shuffled the cards,” Yahya told Al Arabiya English. “And what Hamas did on October 7, as horrific as the results were on many fronts, they did turn the tables.”

Why this round of violence is different

Apart from the scale and scope of the Hamas attack, which was the deadliest Israel has ever suffered, this was a military operation inside Israeli proper, observers and analysts said. “It’s been a shock to the system … and [Israel] is practically carpet-bombing Gaza,” Yahya said. She added that there was a sense of the West and the US giving the Israelis a “carte blanche” to do what it felt was needed to avenge the death of its own people.

However, the violence will only lead to more violence and a continuous cycle of back and forth, analysts said. Already, Israel has faced attacks from Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq following its bombardment of Gaza, which has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians – men, women, and children.

Israel has also killed civilians in strikes in south Lebanon, the latest of which on Sunday killed three girls below the age of 12 and an older woman.

Washington, meanwhile, has rushed its military assets and personnel to the region, deploying two US aircraft carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and ordering the augmentation of fighter jets. The USS Dwight D Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was also deployed closer to Israel, along with the US deployment of a THAAD battery and additional Patriot battalions to the region.

Additionally, thousands of US troops are on prepare-to-deploy orders.

The director of the Middle East Security Program at the Washington-based Center for a New American Security, Jonathan Lord, said the effectiveness of the US moves to deter Hezbollah and other “miscreants” largely depends on their perception of President Joe Biden’s willingness to use force. With many Americans in Israel, Lord said, Biden would have every legal authority needed to intercede if Hezbollah unleashed its arsenals of rockets and missiles on northern Israel.

“Based on President Biden’s words and actions thus far, I wouldn’t test him. There are many Americans in harm’s way in Israel,” Lord said.

On Sunday, the US Central Command announced that an Ohio-class submarine had arrived in the region, though it did not specify the location of its deployment. This sub can reportedly carry about 150 Tomahawk cruise missiles. The Pentagon again said that this move was meant to send a message of deterrence to state and non-state actors that could be toying with the idea of opening new fronts against Israel.

New fronts and US intervention

The attacks from across the Middle East that have already targeted Israel give a small glimpse of what could ensue.

Washington’s main concern so far has been to prevent an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel. The last time the two sides fought was in 2006, which resulted in no clear winner.

Rather, Hezbollah has increased its military capabilities and arsenal while asserting more control over state institutions in Lebanon.

US officials have said that its fresh deployment of military assets at strategic points in the Middle East is all meant to deter Iran and its proxies from thinking about escalating the armed offensive against Israel. While the US has so far ruled out putting US boots on the ground, American officials have privately admitted that Washington will not be a mere spectator if rockets start raining on Israel.

A much-anticipated speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week eased fears – for the time being – that the Iran-backed group would declare war on neighboring Israel. Nasrallah threatened Israel with dire consequences but did not declare any expanded military operation. The Hezbollah leader is under domestic pressure not to drag Lebanon, already ravaged by its worst economic and financial crisis ever, into another war that would further devastate the country.

Iran, meanwhile, has refrained from launching any direct attack on Israel and has instead preferred to let its proxies do the job on Tehran’s behalf.

However, current and former US military officials have not ruled out the possibility of Iran playing a more direct role.

“I think Iran will use whatever proxy platform best supports their objectives of inflicting pain on Israel and pushing back on US influence in the region,” said the former head of the US Central Command, General Joseph Votel.

Asked if Iran would call on the Houthis in Yemen to open a front instead of Hezbollah for now, Votel said: “Yemen is further away from Israel and thus harder to impact, which may offer some advantage.”

The former US ambassador to Yemen, Gerald Feierstein, agreed that this was a possibility but said no other group had the capacity to threaten Israel like Hezbollah.

“The Houthis are far away; they’ve launched some missiles and drones at Israel, but they can’t do much more than that,” he said. Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq could be more of a problem, Feierstein suggested. “But they still don’t compare to Hezbollah.”

