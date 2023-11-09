Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza Strip as hundreds flee to the south while many remain

Dozens of people, including children, were killed on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes launched across the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported citing Palestinian media sources.

An Israeli aircraft bombed two homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, killing 30 Palestinians, including children and women, the Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dozens of people were also injured in the airstrikes, while others were still stuck under the rubble of the two houses, sources told WAFA.

Israeli warplanes also bombed a house in the al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, killing eight people and wounding dozens, according to WAFA.

The al-Ikhlas Mosque in the al-Aqqad neighborhood in the center of Khan Yunis in the south of the strip was bombed once again, as was the al-Mustafa Mosque in the Sheikh Nasser area of Khan Yunis.

Four mosques have been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes so far, WAFA reported.

Several people were killed and injured early on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, the Associated Press said.

The exact number of casualties was not immediately known but an Associated Press journalist saw at least three dead bodies.

The northern end of the strip is where the worst fighting is taking place between the Israeli army and Hamas militants.

Explosions were seen over the Gaza night sky as heavy fighting entered its 13th day, Thursday.

Gaza City is the focus of Israel’s military campaign, where the army claims Hamas militants are hiding out.

International human rights organizations, including the UN, have condemned Israel’s war on Gaza, with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk saying “the collective punishment by Israel of Palestinian civilians is a war crime, as is unlawful forcible evacuation of civilians.”

Israeli airstrikes across the besieged enclave have killed more than 10,500 people, including over 4,300 children, so far.

Some residents flee, many remain

Most residents have left the area after Israeli warnings, manuevering through the rubble of destroyed buildings and bodies blown to pieces in Israeli raids, but hundreds of thousands still remain.

And despite Israel’s promises that those fleeing to the south would be safe, casualty figures shared by the Palestinian health ministry show that no area in the territory is safe.

More than 3,600 people have been killed by Israel in southern and central Gaza so far, the data shows.

Moreover, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 100 Gazans as they were fleeing following the army’s evacuation orders, according to US-based Human Rights Watch.

(With The Associated Press)

Read more:

UN rights chief says war crimes committed by both parties in Israel-Hamas conflict

Explainer: Can Palestinians ‘just leave’ the Gaza Strip to escape Israel’s bombs?

Northern Gaza ‘on the brink of starvation’ as food, water supplies dwindle