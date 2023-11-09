Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinians react at the site of Israeli strikes on a residential building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, November 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians react at the site of Israeli strikes on a residential building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Ministry: At least 10,812, including 4,412 children, killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday 10,812 people have been killed in the weeks-long war between Israel and the militant group which controls the Palestinian territory.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 4,412 children are among those killed, while another 26,905 people have been wounded in a blistering Israeli assault in retaliation for a deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.

Read more:

Mossad, CIA chiefs meet Qatar PM to discuss hostage releases, pause to Gaza attacks

Advertisement

Britain’s interior minister accuses police of pro-Palestinian bias over marches

Reuters denies Israeli claims it had prior knowledge of the October 7 Hamas attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size