Ministry: At least 10,812, including 4,412 children, killed in Israel strikes on Gaza
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday 10,812 people have been killed in the weeks-long war between Israel and the militant group which controls the Palestinian territory.
At least 4,412 children are among those killed, while another 26,905 people have been wounded in a blistering Israeli assault in retaliation for a deadly attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants on October 7.
