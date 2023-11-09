Theme
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki speaks to journalists while receiving Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Palestine at the Palestinian foreign ministry headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on September 26, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki speaks to journalists while receiving Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Palestine at the Palestinian foreign ministry headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on September 26, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Palestinian FM files complaint with atomic energy agency over Israel’s nuclear threat

Yusra Asif, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has registered a formal complaint with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against Israel after its minister’s threat to drop a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian state news agency (WAFA), Al-Maliki sent an official letter to the IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi on Wednesday and urged him to address the statements made by Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu, adding that the nuclear threat is “completing consistent with the prevailing discourse in Israel” against Palestinians.

The threat entails “an official recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction,” al-Maliki said.

In a radio interview, Eliyahu was asked about a hypothetical nuclear option as part of Israel’s ongoing military attack on Gaza.

He replied: “That’s one way.”

After his comments that caused a scandal in the mainstream Israeli media and the Arab world, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying Eliyahu had been suspended “until further notice.”

“Eliyahu’s statements are not based in reality,” Netanyahu’s office said. “Israel and the IDF (military) are operating in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocents. We will continue to do so until our victory.”

A youth stands before a hole in what used to be a wall in a building that was hit during Israeli bombardment, while others search the rubble for survivors and the bodies of victims, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 8, 2023. (AFP)
The Palestinian foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the “inflammatory” remarks.

“These remarks are a translation of the genocidal war that Israel has been waging against the Gaza Strip for 30 days,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Eliyahu’s remarks align with Israel’s policies “that deny the existence of Palestinians on their land, reject their rights, and evade [Israel’s] responsibilities under international law and legitimate international resolutions.”

Nuclear threat to one country is a threat to all countries

Al-Maliki accused Israel of developing weapons of mass destruction and refusing to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, adding that the threat to use nuclear weapons against one country is a threat to all countries.

The foreign minister called on the IAEA and its members states to condemn the Israeli threat and take measures to neutralize the threat to the Palestinian people and its surrounding countries.

