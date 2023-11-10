About 700 reported killed in Sudan after clashes between warring factions

Approximately 700 people were reportedly killed in West Darfur after clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Geneina on Nov. 4 and 5, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

One hundred were injured and 300 others are reported missing, IOM added on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a Reuters reporter saw a trail of men crossing from Darfur into Chad at Adre, about 27 km (17 miles) west of El Geneina.

Three of those who fled said they had witnessed killings by Arab militias and RSF forces targeting the Masalit ethnic group in Ardamata, an outlying district in El Geneina that is home to the army base and to a camp for internally displaced people (IDP).

The RSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was not able to independently verify the accounts of what took place.

Reuters has previously reported that between April and June this year, the RSF and allied Arab militias conducted weeks of systematic attacks targeting the Masalit, El Geneina’s majority ethnic African tribe, as war flared in the country between the RSF and Sudan’s army.

