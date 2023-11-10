Dozens protest in West Bank city as Israel pounds Gaza Strip

Dozens of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah rallied on Friday in support of people in Gaza amid Israel’s war on the besieged territory.

The ongoing conflict, in its second month now, has come at a large cost.

Airstrikes have levelled entire city blocks across the territory, and around 70 percent of the population has fled their homes, with many following Israeli orders to head to the southern part of the besieged territory, which is also being bombed.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza has risen to 10,818, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

In its latest update on Thursday, the ministry said the figure included 4,412 children and 2,198 women.

The vast majority have been killed in Israeli airstrikes that have pounded the enclave following Hamas’ assault on Israel.

On Oct. 7, Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns.

More than 1,400 people in Israel died, most of them in the initial Hamas attack, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

