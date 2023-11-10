Earthquake strikes western Iran

Enable Read mode
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck in Abdanan in western Iran on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), USGS said.
