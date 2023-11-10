Israeli strike on Gaza City school kills at least 20: Al Shifa hospital director

The director of Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, told Reuters on Friday that at least 20 Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Buraq school in Gaza city.

The biggest hospital in the Gaza Strip and another with children on life support was coming under bombardment on Friday, the World Health Organization earlier said.

Twenty hospitals in Gaza were now out of action entirely, it said.

Asked about the Gaza health ministry’s allegation of an Israeli strike on the courtyard of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said: “I haven’t got the detail on Al Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment.”

She said there was also “significant bombardment” on Rantissi hospital, the only hospital providing pediatric services in North Gaza.

