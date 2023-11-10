Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Palestinian men carrying bread walk past damaged cars and a crater in front of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) following Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City on October 9, 2023. The Israeli army said it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, as the death toll from its war with Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
Palestinian men carrying bread walk past damaged cars and a crater in front of a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) following Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City on October 9, 2023. The Israeli army said it hit more than 500 targets in the Gaza Strip in overnight strikes, as the death toll from its war with Palestinian militants surged above 1,100. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli strike on Gaza City school kills at least 20: Al Shifa hospital director

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The director of Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, told Reuters on Friday that at least 20 Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Buraq school in Gaza city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The biggest hospital in the Gaza Strip and another with children on life support was coming under bombardment on Friday, the World Health Organization earlier said.

Twenty hospitals in Gaza were now out of action entirely, it said.

Asked about the Gaza health ministry’s allegation of an Israeli strike on the courtyard of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said: “I haven’t got the detail on Al Shifa but we do know they are coming under bombardment.”

She said there was also “significant bombardment” on Rantissi hospital, the only hospital providing pediatric services in North Gaza.

Read more:

Palestinian Red Crescent: Israeli snipers shooting at Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital

Ministry: At least 11,078, including 4,506 children, killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

Qatar’s emir meets Egypt’s al-Sisi in Cairo for talks on ending Gaza violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size