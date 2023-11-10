Israel army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

Israeli forces will kill Hamas militants if they are seen firing from hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said Friday as deadly fire hit hospitals in the Palestinian territory.

“If we see Hamas terrorists firing from hospitals, we’ll do what we need to do... If we see Hamas terrorists we’ll kill them,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

“Hamas are operating from within the hospital,” Hecht claimed, after Palestinian medics said Israeli strikes and sniper fire on Friday killed multiple people at Gaza City hospitals.

