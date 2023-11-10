Theme
People are pictured inside Al-Quds Hospital, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas continues, in Gaza City, in this still image from a video released October 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Palestinian Red Crescent: Israeli snipers shooting at Gaza’s Al-Quds Hospital

Agencies
The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Friday that one person was killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting by Israeli forces at Al-Quds hospital in Gaza, the organization said.

The majority of the injured were children and two are in critical condition as a result of sniper fire targeting the hospital, a Red Crescent statement said.

Reuters is seeking comment from the Israeli military.

“Fierce clashes now and occupation (Israeli) snipers shooting at Al-Quds hospital, casualties among the displaced” Palestinians sheltering at the facility, the medical organization said in a statement.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it “cannot discuss potential locations relating to our operations” because it could “compromise the troops.”

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the border on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel retaliated with an aerial bombing and ground campaign that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has killed more than 11,078 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.

