Podcast tied to Muslim Brotherhood incites violence against Al Arabiya journalists

A guest on the podcast “Ghorba,” which has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, appears to be inciting violence on Al Arabiya journalists.

The show, hosted by Ismail Arfah and Fadi Ahmad, invited journalist and writer Tarik Khamis to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Khamis referred to a story dating back to the time of Prophet Mohammed when he conquered Mecca and told his followers that a group of people would not be forgiven for their sins and should be killed. Khamis then seemed to liken journalists to those people.

“Journalists are the most dangerous… people that work on distorting words and distorting facts. They are full in Egypt, the city of media production. As well as on Al Arabiya TV, who hosted Khaled Mashal a while ago. We saw an hour long interview, which leads you to say ‘not even an Israeli channel’ would hold an interview like this,” Khamis said.

On October 19, former Hamas chief Mashal appeared on Al Arabiya for an exclusive interview. He currently heads Hamas’ diaspora office.

The interview went viral on social media with many praising the presenter for “grilling” the former chief on matters that were not highlighted before by Arab media.

