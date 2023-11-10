Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on road used by displaced Palestinians

At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a road used by displaced Palestinians heading south in the enclave, Hamas-affiliated media cited Gaza health officials as saying on Friday.

Palestinians were fleeing to Central Gaza on Friday from the besieged territory’s north, following a night of airstrikes.

Men, women and children were seen travelling by foot to Wadi Gaza, where more than a million people were already living.

It followed evacuation orders from Israel.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Friday that one person was killed and 28 others were wounded in a shooting by Israeli forces at Al-Quds hospital in Gaza, the organization said.

The majority of the injured were children and two are in critical condition as a result of sniper fire targeting the hospital, a Red Crescent statement said.

