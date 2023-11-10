Theme
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan presents medium-term economic programme forecasts in Ankara, Turkey, September 6, 2023. To match Special Report IRAQ-TURKEY/AIRSTRIKES Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. (File photo)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Turkey prepared to take on injured Palestinians for medical treatment: Erdogan

Turkey has made necessary preparations to take injured Palestinians and patients with chronic illnesses from Gaza to its hospitals for treatment, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after a visit to Uzbekistan, Erdogan also said Turkey will make efforts to increase pressure on Israel to ensure injured Palestinians could be evacuated from Gaza.

