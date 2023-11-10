UNRWA says over 100 UN workers killed since start of Israel-Hamas conflict

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency said on social media platform X on Friday that over 100 United Nations workers had been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.



“Devastated. Over 100 UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning,” Philippe Lazzarini said, reiterating a call for a humanitarian ceasefire.



In an opinion piece, Lazzarini also called for an end to the carnage afflicting war-torn Gaza during Israel’s military campaign.



“The present course chosen by the Israeli authorities will not bring the peace and stability that both Israelis and Palestinians want and deserve,” Lazzarini wrote.



“Razing entire neighborhoods to the ground is not an answer for the egregious crimes committed by Hamas.”



“To the contrary, it is creating a new generation of aggrieved Palestinians who are likely to continue the cycle of violence. The carnage simply must stop.”



Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people across southern Israel, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.



More than 10,800 people, majority also civilians, have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes and fighting in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.

