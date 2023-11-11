Hamas says it has destroyed over 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas group, said on Saturday they had completely or partially destroyed more than 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza, including more than 25 vehicles in the past 48 hours.

“The confrontation is unequal, but it frightens and terrifies the most powerful force in the region,” said spokesperson Abu Ubaida.

Meanwhile, Israel faced mounting international pressure, including from its main ally the United States, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza as the death toll rose and fighting intensified between Israeli forces and Hamas militants near and around hospitals.

Global calls for Israeli restraint increased as the number of Palestinians killed rose above 11,000 in a five-week-old Israeli bombardment launched against Hamas in retaliation for its deadly October 7 rampage in southern Israel.

In his strongest comments to date on the plight of civilians caught in the Gaza cross-fire, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on a visit to India on Friday: “Far too many Palestinians have been killed; far too many have suffered these past weeks.”

