Israeli army targets various locations in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces targeted various sites in southern Lebanon on Friday and a Reuters video showed smoke billowing after the Israeli army fired across the frontier.



The area has been on heightened alert for the past weeks after Lebanese group Hezbollah said it fired missiles over the border into Israel, and Israel’s military said it responded with artillery fire.



The violence at the Lebanese-Israeli frontier is the deadliest since 2006 as Israel bombards Hezbollah’s Palestinian ally Hamas in Gaza in response to Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.



Clashes along the Lebanese border have killed more than 60 Hezbollah fighters and 10 civilians, Lebanese security officials say. At least seven Israeli soldiers and one civilian have been killed.



