Israel PM rules out role for current Palestinian Authority in post-war Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday ruled out a role for the current Palestinian Authority government in Gaza once the war between Israel and Hamas is over.

“There will have to be something else there,” he said, when asked whether the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the occupied West Bank, may govern Gaza after the war.

“There won’t be a civilian authority that educates their children to hate Israel, to kill Israelis, to wipe out the state of Israel.”

The Israeli government said Wednesday it is too early to predict scenarios for governance of the Gaza Strip after it ousts Hamas, but it’s already discussing the prospect internationally.

“It is still very premature to talk about the ‘day after’ Hamas scenarios,” said government spokesman Eylon Levy.

“I wish the ‘day after’ Hamas were next week, but this is probably going to take longer.”

“We’re exploring several contingencies together with our international partners for what the ‘day after’ will look like,” he said.

But the “common denominator” is that the Gaza Strip will be “demilitarized” and “must never again” become a “terror nest,” he said.

