Palestinians flee from their homes during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians flee from their homes during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Three young Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

One of those killed was from the town of Jenin while the other two were from Arraba, a town to the southwest.

