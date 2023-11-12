Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: Ministry

Three young Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

One of those killed was from the town of Jenin while the other two were from Arraba, a town to the southwest.

