Sirens wail in central Israel as Hamas unleashes rocket barrage
Sirens went off in Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel on Monday, sending residents running for shelter, and Hamas in Gaza said it had fired a barrage of rockets.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Hamas, whose October 7 killing spree through southern Israeli towns sparked the war in Gaza, has kept up cross-border rocket fire throughout Israel’s military offensive.
