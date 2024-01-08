Sirens wail in central Israel as Hamas unleashes rocket barrage

Sirens went off in Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel on Monday, sending residents running for shelter, and Hamas in Gaza said it had fired a barrage of rockets.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hamas, whose October 7 killing spree through southern Israeli towns sparked the war in Gaza, has kept up cross-border rocket fire throughout Israel’s military offensive.

Read more:

Over 23,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

Israel looks at new phase of Hamas war as fighting continues in Gaza

Israel bombs south Gaza as Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks