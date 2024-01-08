Three Palestinians fatally shot by Israeli forces in West Bank amid rising unrest

Three Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

The West Bank had already experienced the highest levels of unrest in decades during the 18 months preceding the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas gunmen but confrontations have risen sharply as Israeli forces have launched an invasion of Gaza.

