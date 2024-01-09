Hamas chief calls on Muslim states to provide ‘resistance with weapons’

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh called on Muslim states on Tuesday to provide Palestinian militants with weapons, as the group’s war with Israel rages in the Gaza Strip.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We see countries of the world pouring weapons into the occupation (Israel)... The time has come (for Muslim states) to support the resistance with weapons, because this is... not the battle of the Palestinian people alone,” Haniyeh said in a speech in Doha, according to a transcript shared by the group with journalists.



Haniyeh also argued that the October 7 attack “came after an attempt to marginalize the Palestinian cause.”



He charged that, “despite the heavy price, the massacres and the war of genocide, it (Israel) failed to achieve any of its goals.”



The war has reduced vast areas of Gaza to rubble and displaced most of its 2.4 million people with many at risk of famine and disease, according to the United Nations.



With only minimal aid entering Gaza, Israeli human rights group B’Tselem charged that “everyone in Gaza is going hungry” as the “direct results of Israel's declared policy.”



Read more:

Blinken sees ‘real opportunities’ for Israel integration in Mideast after Gaza crisis

Jordan FM says Netanyahu should not be allowed to drag region to wider war

One percent of Gaza Strip population killed since Israel-Hamas war: Reports