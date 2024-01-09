Health ministry in Gaza says 23,210 killed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday at least 23,210 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel erupted on October 7.



The ministry said in a statement that it had recorded 126 deaths in the past 24 hours, while a total of 59,167 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip during more than three months of fighting.



The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas gunmen launched their October 7 attack that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.



Militants of Hamas, considered a “terrorist” group by the United States and European Union, also took around 250 hostages. Israel says 132 of them remain captive, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.



Israel has responded to the deadliest attack in its history with relentless bombardment, a siege and then a ground invasion of Gaza.



The Israeli army says its death toll inside Gaza had risen to 185 after nine soldiers were killed on Monday.



