Israel continues bombardment of Gaza Strip

An explosion rocked northern Gaza on Tuesday as fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the besieged territory continued.

Fighting near the main hospital in central Gaza has caused thousands of people including medics, patients and displaced people to flee to the south, witnesses said.

The withdrawal by Doctors Without Borders and other aid groups from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah spread panic among people sheltering there and led many to leave for the southern part of the territory.

Israel says it has largely concluded major operations in northern Gaza and is now focusing on the central region and the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli officials have said the fighting will continue for many more months as the army seeks to dismantle Hamas and return scores of hostages taken during the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack that triggered the war.

Hamas’ attack from Gaza into southern Israel killed around 1,200 people, and some 250 others were taken hostage.

Israel’s air, ground and sea assault in Gaza has killed more than 22,400 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

